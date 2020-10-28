Ahead of homecoming and Halloween, Cottage Grove police confiscate mountain of toilet paper

The photo appears to show more than 100 rolls of toilet paper — including off-market brands in large, economy-size packages — that Layber said were confiscated in three stops over two recent evenings.

"It's not exactly the most desirable toilet paper," he said.

Kidding aside, Layber said teens out TP'ing are often speeding, or have their lights off or are otherwise driving recklessly, or only have their graduated driver's licenses, which generally do not allow them to have large numbers of other, unrelated teens in the cars with them.

"And when they see us, they take off," he said. "And they're driving really dangerously so we intervene as we're required to do."

Most are respectful and cooperative when pulled over, he said, and police don't handcuff them and usually don't issue citations. They take the toilet paper and tell the teens to go home, he said, and it's all caught on body camera.

Draping homes and trees with layers of toilet paper is a longstanding tradition among teens nationwide, especially around Halloween, and Layber said it happens every year in Cottage Grove.