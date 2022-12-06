Agent's attorneys want Dane County District Attorney's Office removed from shooting case

Lawyers for a state Division of Criminal Investigation agent charged with shooting an unarmed man during a traffic stop want the Dane County District Attorney's Office removed from the case because the office worked closely with DCI on a large-scale drug investigation that involved the man and other related issues, creating a conflict of interest.

The motion was filed Tuesday, a day before a scheduled preliminary hearing Wednesday for Mark Wagner, 49, of Milwaukee, who was charged on Sept. 22 with second-degree reckless endangerment for the Feb. 3 shooting of Quadren L. Wilson, 38, who was shot after he was stopped in a vehicle by state agents seeking to arrest him.

A criminal complaint against Wagner states Wilson was shot once in the lower back and that the bullet broke into five fragments.

Wagner's attorneys, Mark Steinle and Daniel Sanders, both of Milwaukee, previously asked that the reckless endangerment charge be dismissed, contending it was Wilson who endangered the public by trying to escape from the stop. On Tuesday, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne filed a reply stating the complaint contains enough to establish probable cause for the charge. There has been no ruling on that motion.

In a memorandum filed with Tuesday's motion to remove the district attorney's office from the case, Wagner's lawyers contend Ozanne and others from his office could be material witnesses in the case and therefore have a conflict of interest.

"The defense in this case alleges that the Dane County District Attorney and his staff have been intimately involved in these events leading up to (Wilson's) arrest on Feb. 3, 2022, and the decisions regarding the same and are therefore material witnesses to be called in pretrial proceedings as well as the trial of this matter," the memorandum concludes. "The District Attorney and his staff have provided oversight review and all charging decisions leading up to Feb. 3, 2022, and continues to do so to date."

Ozanne said Tuesday he has not seen the motion.

The memorandum contends that starting in early 2020, the district attorney's office was a participant in a drug investigation involving an individual who is only referred to as "XXX," who has not been criminally charged, and that Wilson was investigated as part of it as someone who bought large quantities of cocaine from XXX.

Wagner's attorneys contend that as part of the investigation into XXX, the district attorney's office, working with DCI and federal agents, obtained court-ordered wiretaps, and also "provided oversight, review, charging decisions, and coordination with federal prosecutors, state, and local law enforcement officers."

The investigation of XXX, the memorandum states, concluded in January 2021 and found that XXX was a "large-scale drug trafficker in Dane County who utilized firearms during his drug trafficking activities, had multiple drug sources, and sold large quantities to multiple individuals in the Dane County area."

Six people were indicted by federal authorities as a result. The district attorney's office also agreed to charge XXX, Wilson and two other customers of XXX, but none have been charged yet with any of the offenses stemming from the investigation, the memorandum asserts.

The memorandum also claims Wilson was a "close associate" of Christopher Carthans, who was driving the car in which 11-year-old Anisa Scott was killed by gunfire on East Washington Avenue in August 2020 by others trying to shoot Carthans. It also claims the investigation into the shooting found that Wilson was believed to be at the scene and may have disposed of firearms from the scene.

The memorandum further states that in late January, DCI met with the district attorney's office to "plan for the arrest" of Wilson, and that he would be charged with his role in crimes found during the XXX investigation within a few weeks of his arrest.

During a briefing the morning of Feb. 3, Wagner was among the agents told of Wilson's arrest record, his alleged role in the XXX investigation, his "routine possession of firearms" and other information. An arrest warrant was issued for Wilson by the state Department of Corrections agent who supervised Wilson, in coordination with DCI and the district attorney's office, the memorandum states.

After his arrest, Wilson was ultimately charged with delivery of fentanyl in connection with the April 2021 overdose death of a man in the bathroom of a McDonald's restaurant on Milwaukee Street. Wilson later pleaded guilty to the charge and a misdemeanor cocaine possession charge and was sentenced to three years in prison.

The memorandum also cites the participation of the district attorney's office in other past matters pertaining to Wilson, including other drug and weapon-related investigations and an alleged domestic disorderly conduct case.