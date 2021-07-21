AG Josh Kaul says clergy abuse investigation is a 'safe and trusted place,' declines to get into specifics

Nearly three months into a statewide investigation of clergy abuse, Attorney General Josh Kaul says the effort has received more than 100 reports but declined to say how many of them have generated referrals to law enforcement or for victim services.

Kaul, who faces election next year, also would not go into specifics about whether Wisconsin’s four Catholic dioceses and one archdiocese are cooperating with the investigation, but called their participation so far “uneven.”

He spoke during a press conference Monday at the Dane County Courthouse in Madison, the first of six such events the first-term Democrat plans to conduct around the state to talk about the probe, which he promoted as a “safe and trusted place for survivors to report.”

While the investigation is not specific to any one religious faith, the Catholic Church has been embroiled in investigations of clergy abuse of children by priests for more than two decades in countries around the world.

Kaul said “a number of the reports relate to incidents from many years ago and are outside of the scope of the statute of limitations.” He would not say how many could be subject to prosecution and will wait until the end of the review to provide such detail.