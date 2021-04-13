Afternoon shooting on Southwest Side leaves 1 with non-life threatening injuries, Madison police say

One person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon following a shooting on the Southwest Side, according to the Madison Police Department.

Several callers reported gunshots just before 2:50 p.m. when officers found a victim on the 1200 block of Gilbert Road, police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said in a statement. He said the shooting is actively being investigated by the Police Department's Violent Crime Unit.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345, Grigg said, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers by calling 608-266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com to remain anonymous.

