After violent Madison protest, Gov. Tony Evers warns he could call in National Guard

Protesters wrapped chains around “Forward,” the bronze statue of a woman located at the State Street corner of Capitol Square, and pulled her down around 10:45 p.m. The sculpture is a replica of a Jean Pond Miner sculpture cast in 1893 and installed in the Capitol in 1895 that was designed as an allegory for devotion and progress, the embodiment of her home state.

Protesters set their sights on another statue, one of Col. Hans Christian Heg at the top of King Street, tore it down and dragged it into Lake Monona. Heg was a Norwegian immigrant and journalist who died of his wounds at the Battle of Chickamauga fighting to preserve the United States and end slavery.

Evers' office said Wednesday that both statues have been recovered.

Ald. Mike Verveer, whose 4th District includes the Downtown, said he "wholeheartedly" agrees with the Black Live Matter movement but doesn't "condone this violence one iota, ever."

Ald. Paul Skidmore, 9th District, one of the police department's strongest supporters on the City Council, said that while he believes in the existence of systemic racism and the need to address it, there's no data to support the notion that Madison police are racist or out of control.