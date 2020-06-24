After violent Madison protest goes largely unchecked, focus shifts to lack of police response

State and local elected officials from across the political spectrum expressed outrage and disappointment Wednesday after Black Lives Matter protesters in Madison tore down the state Capitol's iconic "Forward" statue and one of a Union Civil War colonel, assaulted two people — including a state senator — and set a small fire in a city building Downtown.
Still unclear as of around noon was whether Madison police would move to stop any future protests after largely standing down while some activists or those looking to cause trouble have blocked traffic, harassed residents, defaced property and — over three nights in late May and early this month — smashed windows and looted at businesses up and down State Street.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway issued a statement Wednesday morning in which she drew a distinction between "First Amendment protests" and "those engaged in criminal conduct" and said "people engaged in violence and criminal conduct against people or property on the streets of Madison will be held accountable."
She and acting police chief Vic Wahl did not immediately respond to requests for comment about why police have been largely absent from protests in recent weeks that have been sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, or unwilling to stop protestors from breaking the law.
State Capitol police, who fall under the jurisdiction of the state Department of Administration, also did not immediately respond to requests for comment about where they were overnight Tuesday as protesters tore down the statues and assaulted Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee.
Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday warned that he was prepared to call in the National Guard to restore order and said that "what happened in Madison last night presented a stark contrast from the peaceful protests we have seen across our state in recent weeks, including significant damage to state property.
"I want to be clear," he said. "Violence against any person ... is wrong. It should never be tolerated."
During a press conference at the Capitol shortly after, though, Republican legislative leaders said the governor and city leaders in particular have failed.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, defended the right of people to peacefully protest, but said "violent protest, where a mob forms and government refuses to act, is the exact opposite of how change will occur."
"Citizens all across the state are sick and tired of watching what happens around the state where protestors are not held accountable," he said.
Protestors made clear Wednesday that they weren't interested in peace, with one activist declaring "this is not a peaceful protest, so if you came out here for a peaceful protest, you missed it. We’re done being peaceful. Now we demanding justice.” That's in contrast to what happened May 30 and for two nights afterward, when largely peaceful protests were followed by looting and destruction that left just about every window on State Street shattered.
City officials have so far declined to use local police to protect buildings on city property. Evers said his office is "continuing to work with local law enforcement to understand their response to last night’s events and their plan to respond to similar events in the future.”
Tiffany Kenney, executive director of the Central Business Improvement District, said Wednesday that Michelangelo’s Coffee House, 114 State St., was planning on putting plywood back over its windows and that other businesses may follow suit after the violence Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
Some businesses over the last week had begun to remove plywood covered with art so that their businesses would be more inviting. The plywood is being sorted and stored for future art exhibits but the most recent unrest is likely a setback for the business district.
“Others (are) asking me for boards back but we have taken them down and stored the art for a future event,” Kenney said. “It’s hard to get (the right boards) back so we have ordered $2,500 in plywood in case."
The protest began late Tuesday afternoon after the arrest of a Black activist earlier in the day.
Devonere Johnson, 28, was arrested after causing a disturbance in a restaurant on the Capitol Square, according to Madison police and video of the incident. Videos of the arrest — some circulating on social media and others provided by the Madison Police Department — show as many as five officers taking Johnson to the sidewalk and carrying him to a police squad car after Johnson initially resisted arrest.
Johnson — who identified himself in the video as Yeshua Musa when he was inside the restaurant — is among a group of activists seen on Madison’s streets in recent weeks protesting police brutality and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
By early evening, protesters gathered outside the Dane County Jail, where Johnson is being held, and began marching Downtown. Roughly 300 protesters blocked traffic, yelling at drivers and telling them to join the demonstration. A few drivers drove through small crowds of protesters, leaving at least one man injured.
Organizers stood on top of a tow truck, vowing that the night would not be peaceful.
Protesters wrapped chains around “Forward,” the bronze statue of a woman located at the State Street corner of Capitol Square, and pulled her down around 10:45 p.m. The sculpture is a replica of a Jean Pond Miner sculpture cast in 1893 and installed in the Capitol in 1895 that was designed as an allegory for devotion and progress, the embodiment of her home state.
Protesters set their sights on another statue, one of Col. Hans Christian Heg at the top of King Street, tore it down and dragged it into Lake Monona. Heg was a Norwegian immigrant and journalist who died of his wounds at the Battle of Chickamauga fighting to preserve the United States and end slavery.
Evers' office said Wednesday that both statues have been recovered.
Ald. Mike Verveer, whose 4th District includes the Downtown, said he "wholeheartedly" agrees with the Black Live Matter movement but doesn't "condone this violence one iota, ever."
Ald. Paul Skidmore, 9th District, one of the police department's strongest supporters on the City Council, said that while he believes in the existence of systemic racism and the need to address it, there's no data to support the notion that Madison police are racist or out of control.
"We crossed a line last night," he said, accusing protestors of mounting an "insurrection." "The time has come to start arresting people."
Why police haven't acted to arrest protestors sooner when they've blocked traffic, harassed citizens, thrown rocks through windows or defaced public property is an open question. Rhodes-Conway has sought to both support protestors and laud police — in the latter case, issuing a private video message to officers. She was later criticized for the move and apologized to activists.
Skidmore said police have told him they're walking a fine line, trying not to incite further violence by taking action against protesters in the moment and instead opting to identify and arrest them later. He said a lack of political support is also playing into their decisions.
"The police department is hesitant because they don't feel that the City Council and definitely the mayor has their backs," he said.
Tuesday's destruction continued as the night unfolded with few, if any, police in sight.
Protesters set a small fire on one of the windows of the City-County Building Downtown, which also houses the Madison Police Department's Downtown station. A group shattered the front entrance windows of the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership, which houses several state offices, and others knocked down street cameras or spray painted over the lenses.
Verveer said the small fire was in a city engineering office and was caused by a Molotov cocktail.
Some protesters punched State Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, in the face after the lawmaker tried taking a picture, according to multiple reporters on the scene. Carpenter had been headed to the Capitol to get some work done late Tuesday evening when he was attacked.
“I’m heartbroken,” Verveer, who represents the Downtown area, said as midnight approached. “It’s so overwhelming right now to see this violence on the streets to this extent. I don’t know when this will ever end.”
Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, as protesters began trying to break the windows and doors of the Capitol, police arrived in riot gear and said the group was "unlawfully gathered." Officers warned everyone to leave the area.
"Free Yeshua," some in the crowd chanted as they hurled taunts and insults at police officers. The confrontation ended at about 2:30 a.m. as the crowd thinned and police stood down.
In a series of Tweets, Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said "what happened last night at the Capitol goes against" efforts to speak out against injustice.
"Violently attacking a state senator and damaging state property does not, in any way, help to make positive change in our communities," he said. "And defacing the Capitol, where the people of Wisconsin send representatives to make laws on their behalf, harms our democracy."
In a statement, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said a "firebomb" that was tossed through a window of the City-County Building landed near the county's 911 Center and started a fire, forcing the evacuation of staff and the activation of the backup center.
Protester Ebony Anderson-Carter said the anger and destruction was spurred in part because state and local officials refuse to listen to protesters' calls for change.
She said while the Forward and Heg statues stood for good causes and movements, those in power are not taking that same stand with the Black Lives Matter movement. Having those statues prominently displayed in Madison creates a "false representation of what this city is," she said.
"I just hope some people realize that sometimes you need to talk to people in a language that only they understand," Anderson-Carter said. "Stop trying to make us speak to you in your language."
Coopers Tavern arrest
On Tuesday afternoon, Johnson walked around the patio of Coopers Tavern, carrying a baseball bat over his shoulder, according to video provided by Madison Police. Johnson then followed a white customer inside the restaurant, calling him a racist through a bullhorn and using profanities, the video shows. Johnson then went back to the patio and spoke with more customers.
Madison police officers made contact with Johnson while he was walking away from Coopers Tavern, 20 W. Mifflin St., police reported. In a video without sound provided by police, Johnson is seen talking with officers, then walking away. Johnson tries to back away from officers, and then the struggle starts.
For just under a minute, a group of officers held Johnson on the ground on his stomach, while Johnson is seen holding his head up off of the ground, according to a video circulating on social media. Johnson is heard calling the officers “racist” and saying “They’re hurting me,” “I can’t breathe,” and asking officers “What am I under arrest for?” Three officers hold him down at first, then another officer joins.
After Johnson escaped the squad car and officers tackled him, video shows officers picking him up and putting him back into the police squad car while he yells.
After police put Johnson inside of the back seat of the squad car, Johnson can be seen in the videos escaping out of the other door of the vehicle. Two police officers tackled Johnson as he tried to run away, video shows.
Johnson sustained abrasions to his arms and a leg, police reported. Johnson was charged with disorderly conduct while armed, resisting arrest and attempted escape. Two officers sustained minor injuries while making the arrest, police said.
Johnson has three prior convictions on his record: a felony theft from 2016, misdemeanor charges for theft and being a passenger in a stolen vehicle in 2015, and operating without a valid license in 2018.
In his statement, Evers said: "We also cannot allow ourselves to forget the reason why these protests began," he said, "because of the murder of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, of the many Black lives taken before them, and because racism and structural inequality still pervade this country. Our cause and our purpose must continue to be the pursuit of the promise of an equitable, just, and fair state and country, and we cannot delay delivering on these promises any longer."
