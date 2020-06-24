After violent Madison protest goes largely unchecked, focus shifts to lack of police response

State Capitol police, who fall under the jurisdiction of the state Department of Administration, also did not immediately respond to requests for comment about where they were overnight Tuesday as protesters tore down the statues and assaulted Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee.

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday warned that he was prepared to call in the National Guard to restore order and said that "what happened in Madison last night presented a stark contrast from the peaceful protests we have seen across our state in recent weeks, including significant damage to state property.

"I want to be clear," he said. "Violence against any person ... is wrong. It should never be tolerated."

During a press conference at the Capitol shortly after, though, Republican legislative leaders said the governor and city leaders in particular have failed.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, defended the right of people to peacefully protest, but said "violent protest, where a mob forms and government refuses to act, is the exact opposite of how change will occur."

"Citizens all across the state are sick and tired of watching what happens around the state where protestors are not held accountable," he said.