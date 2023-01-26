 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
After vehicle stolen, Madison police reiterate danger of leaving a vehicle warming up unattended

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

After a vehicle was stolen on the East Side on Saturday and later recovered, Madison police again are warning people about leaving a vehicle unattended while warming it up.

A car left running and unattended was stolen from a driveway on the 4000 block of Stein Avenue about 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The vehicle was later recovered, Fryer said.

With much colder weather forecast to move in over the weekend, police warn the public to avoid leaving their vehicles running and unattended.

