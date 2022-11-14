After rear-end crash, thieves steal vehicle on Southwest Side, Madison police say

Assailants stole a woman's vehicle after crashing into it on the Southwest Side Monday afternoon, Madison police said.

The thieves rear-ended the woman's vehicle in the area of Schroeder Road and Whiteney Way just before 2 p.m., said Hunter Lisko, a police spokesperson.

While she inspecting the damage, an occupant of the other vehicle got out and stole her car, Lisko said. The woman was not injured.

Officers are searching the area for the stolen vehicle and the assailants, Lisko said.