After one crash, hit and run suspect critically injured in second crash

A suspect in a hit and run in Dodge County is in critical condition after crashing while fleeing the scene Tuesday afternoon, according to the Dodge County Sheriff Department.

The 67-year-old suspect hit a vehicle on Highway 26 in the town of Oak Grove, near Juneau, according to an initial investigation, the sheriff's department said. The driver then fled south, eventually crashing again at about 1:30 p.m. while attempting to exit onto the Highway 19 roundabout while speeding.

No other vehicles were involved in the second crash.

Both crashes remain under investigation by the Crash Investigation Team.