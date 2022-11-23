 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
After one crash, hit-and-run suspect critically injured in second crash, authorities say

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 1 (copy) (copy)

 

 EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A suspect in a hit-and-run in Dodge County is in critical condition after crashing while fleeing the scene Tuesday afternoon, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

The 67-year-old suspect hit a vehicle on Highway 26 in the town of Oak Grove, near Juneau, according to an initial investigation, the sheriff's office  said. The driver then fled south, eventually crashing again at about 1:30 p.m. while attempting to exit onto the Highway 19 roundabout while speeding.

No other vehicles were involved in the second crash.

Both crashes remain under investigation by the Crash Investigation Team.

