After one crash, hit-and-run suspect critically injured in second crash, authorities say

A suspect in a hit-and-run in Dodge County is in critical condition after crashing while fleeing the scene Tuesday afternoon, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

The 67-year-old suspect hit a vehicle on Highway 26 in the town of Oak Grove, near Juneau, according to an initial investigation, the sheriff's office said. The driver then fled south, eventually crashing again at about 1:30 p.m. while attempting to exit onto the Highway 19 roundabout while speeding.