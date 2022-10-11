After nearly 15 years, Dane County Circuit Judge Juan Colas to retire

Dane County Circuit Judge Juan Colas will retire from the bench in December, Colas wrote in a letter to Gov. Tony Evers on Monday.

In the letter, Colas, 65, who has served Branch 10 since 2008 when he was appointed by then-Gov. Jim Doyle, said he has decided to retire, adding that "for personal reasons it is best to do so this year."

"I am grateful for the privilege I've had of serving the people of the State and Dane County in this capacity for what will be nearly 15 years," Colas wrote to Evers.

Colas was on vacation and not available for comment Tuesday. His retirement is effective Dec. 17.

Evers will appoint a successor to Colas, who was re-elected in 2021 to a six-year term. Under state law, because the vacancy in Branch 10 will happen after Dec. 1 but before the next spring election, the person appointed by Evers would be required by state law to run for election in spring 2024 to retain the seat for a full term.

Colas was a longtime state assistant attorney general when he was picked by Doyle to become Dane County's first Hispanic circuit court judge. He succeeded Angela Bartell, who had retired. In his career, Colas had also served as an assistant public defender and legal counsel to former Gov. Tony Earl.

Colas has lived in Madison since 1968. He was born to Spanish parents in Colombia and came to the U.S. in 1962 at age 5. His father, Antonio E. Colas, was a professor at the UW Medical School. Colas graduated from Edgewood High School and received his bachelor's and law degrees from UW-Madison.

During his time on the bench, Colas has been assigned to hear civil cases and juvenile cases, and issued rulings on such issues as the Act 10 legislation that took away most collective bargaining rights from most public workers. Colas had ruled key parts of Act 10 were unconstitutional, a ruling later overturned by the state Supreme Court.

More recently, in 2021, Colas ruled that the state Assembly must remove redactions in copies of records it provided to media organizations in the sexual harassment case involving former state Rep. Staush Gruszynski, D-Green Bay. The Assembly appealed the decision, and no ruling has been issued yet by a state appeals court.

Colas is currently mulling whether to appoint a special prosecutor to decide if criminal charges should be filed in the 2015 police shooting death of Tony Robinson.