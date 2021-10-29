After guilty verdict in Stoughton homicide, jury finds man was insane when he stabbed friend to death

A jury that found a man guilty of first-degree intentional homicide Wednesday for the 2017 stabbing death of his longtime friend ruled Thursday that the man was not legally responsible for the killing because of a mental illness.
Two psychiatrists who testified Thursday during the second phase of a trial for Ted Bruno, 53, told the jury that Bruno is afflicted with an unspecified schizophrenic spectrum disorder causing psychotic symptoms that, among other things, caused him to believe that Kim Gaida was part of a conspiracy involving members of Bruno’s family.
Instead of going to prison to serve a life sentence for killing Gaida, 46, at the home in Stoughton where Bruno was living at Gaida’s invitation, Bruno will be committed to the state Department of Health Services and a likely placement in a state mental hospital for an undetermined period of time.
Unlike the guilt phase of the trial, the verdict did not have to be unanimous, but there were no dissents.
The length of the commitment to DHS and initial placement will be decided by Circuit Judge Mario White at a hearing Friday morning. Once institutionalized, Bruno would be able to petition every six months to be released into community supervision by DHS, but he would have to show that he is not a danger to himself or others or a risk to cause property damage.
Deputy District Attorney William Brown did not dispute the findings by the two psychiatrists, including one hired by the prosecution to examine Bruno, stating that Bruno was mentally ill at the time he killed Gaida. Both doctors were called to testify by Bruno’s lawyer, Eric Schulenburg, who had the burden to prove by the greater weight of credible evidence that Bruno was suffering from a mental illness at the time he killed Gaida, and that the mental illness rendered him unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions and conform his behavior to the law.
Brown did not call any witnesses opposing the doctors’ findings, and in his closing statement told jurors that finding Bruno not legally responsible “doesn’t diminish or negate what happened to Mr. Gaida.”
“You heard from both doctors, one of whom I hired, that Mr. Bruno is a profoundly troubled man,” Brown said.
Schulenburg was more succinct in his closing argument, telling jurors he would not waste their time by repeating what the doctors had just testified.
On Wednesday, the jury found Bruno guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, rejecting his self-defense claim, after hearing evidence he had stabbed or slashed Gaida at least 28 times on Nov. 27, 2017.
Dr. Elliot Lee, who works at Mendota Mental Health Institute and has his own psychiatry practice, testified Bruno appears to be intelligent but in examinations cited conspiracies involving Freemasons and the Illuminati and noted Bruno had “difficulty following reality” as he described a conspiracy he believed his family members were engaged in against him.
Lee also said Bruno believed his grandmother, before her death, had made predictions about the future, and that Gaida was a “tool” in the family’s elaborate plot against him.
Dr. Craig Schoenecker, who had examined Bruno as far back as 2018, testified that Bruno said he received very specific messages aimed at him from such things as a song playing on the radio or from newspaper comic strips.
As part of the family’s conspiracy against Bruno, Schoenecker said, Gaida was to stab Bruno so that a monitoring device would be implanted next to Bruno’s heart during surgery. But when Gaida did not do that the only recourse, Bruno told Schoenecker, was for Bruno to stab Gaida.