After four months, Dane County Sheriff's Office done with Quadren Wilson investigation

The Dane County Sheriff's Office has finished its investigation into the shooting of unarmed Black man by two Division of Criminal Investigation agents in February, formally turning over the probe to the District Attorney's Office who will decide whether or not to charge the two agents.

The four month probe into the shooting of Quadren Wilson, 38, of Beaver Dam, was lead by the Sheriff's Office since DCI, who usually investigates police shootings, was involved in the incident.

"Sheriff's detectives and crime scene investigators have spent the past several months conducting a very thorough and detailed investigation of that day," said Elise Schaffer, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

The District Attorney has asked for more evidentiary follow-up, which is being completed, Schaffer said.

Wilson's family and attorney have said he was shot five times in the back by the DCI agents, who have been previously identified by the Sheriff's Office as Mark Wagner and Nathan Peskie.

Wilson was arrested during a massive, multi-agency operation involving nearly two dozen local, state and federal law enforcement agents at the intersection of American Parkway and East Park Boulevard in Madison on the morning of February 3.

Two unmarked police vehicles had boxed in Wilson's vehicle before DCI personnel shot him.

Wilson plead guilty to drug charges in May that were brought against him after the shooting and is serving a three-year prison sentence.

While a District Attorney charging decision against Peskie and Wagner is pending, questions remain unanswered over why such a large law enforcement was used to apprehend Wilson.

The 38-year-old had been wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant, but his attorney, Stephen Eisenberg, maintains that Wilson had been in regular contact with his parole officer leading up to the shooting.

The Sheriff's Office has not said how many times Wagner and Peskie shot at Wilson nor how many bullets actually struck him.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has previously criticized the Sheriff's Office handling of the investigation, saying that it lacked transparency.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.