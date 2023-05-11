“I shot him in the heart,” Caleb Dimaggio said calmly moments after shooting a man to death last week outside a West Side bar, a witness told police, according to a criminal complaint.

Dimaggio, 23, of Fitchburg, was charged Thursday with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Jason P. Pritchard, 44, of Madison, outside the Badger Tavern, 1612 Seminole Highway. But it remained unclear from court documents — other than having a blood alcohol concentration of about two-and-a-half times the legal limit to drive — why Dimaggio shot Pritchard, someone he did not know.

Dimaggio remained at the scene after the shooting and pointed out to police the location of the gun, a 9mm handgun, according to the complaint.

Dimaggio was ordered jailed on $1 million bail after appearing in court Thursday, an amount demanded by family members of Pritchard who spoke before Court Commissioner Brian Asmus set Dimaggio’s bail.

“Every day, multiple times a day, I cannot help but stop and think about how Jason fought for his life in those final moments, in the sheer surprise of what had just happened,” said Pritchard’s brother, who was not identified by name in court. “It is awful, it’s painful, traumatic, and a never-ending nightmare that I and our family must endure forever.”

He said his brother probably didn’t understand what had ever happened.

“He likely spent his final thoughts wondering if he’d see his child, his family, his parents, his siblings, his nieces and nephews, whether he’d see their smiles or tears, or hear the laughter in the stories that make up the rest of their lives.”

All that, he said, would have been going on “while his life drained from him due to some senseless and seemingly random act of someone he’d never even met before.”

Dimaggio’s attorney, Joseph Kennedy, argued for bail of $100,000, telling Asmus there was some evidence in court documents pointing toward statements Dimaggio made at the scene indicating possible defenses for the shooting.

According to the criminal complaint and a probable cause affidavit:

A man who had met Dimaggio that night described Dimaggio as being hyper, talking quickly and leaping from one topic to another. He told police Dimaggio seemed “off.” He said Dimaggio had a dog with him and that he was very protective of the dog.

As the man and Dimaggio spoke outside the bar for about 20 minutes, he said Dimaggio grabbed the man’s hand and put it on Dimaggio’s waistband, telling him, “This is not my junk, it’s a gun.” The man told police he could feel a gun in Dimaggio’s waistband.

A short time later, the man told police, another man later identified as Pritchard approached and asked Dimaggio about his dog, a German shepherd. The questions, the man said, seemed “innocent.” The man said he took the opportunity to go inside the bar. After about five minutes, he came back outside and saw Dimaggio holding a black handgun “nonchalantly” in his right hand.

He said Dimaggio and Pritchard were about 3 to 4 feet apart facing one another. Pritchard had his hands down at his sides. Both seemed calm, the man told police, and were not arguing. But the man said he was shocked Dimaggio was holding the gun and wondered, “Why does he have the gun out?”

Within five seconds, the man said, he saw a flash and heard a gunshot. Frightened, the man immediately went back inside the bar. Before the shot was fired, he said, he didn’t see or hear anything that had led to the shot being fired.

When he looked out the window, he said, he saw Pritchard on the ground not moving, with blood on his chest.

‘I’m sorry’

When police arrived, officers heard Dimaggio repeatedly say, “I’m sorry.” At one point he said he was in fear for his life but also said something like, “I put a hollow point in his heart.”

He also said, “I warned his (expletive).”

Dimaggio, who smelled strongly of alcohol, was taken to a hospital for a blood draw. While there, an officer said, Dimaggio said, “I told him to stop,” and “I took someone’s (expletive) life tonight.” He also said, “That’s why I always leave it unloaded so that way it will click before it goes off.”

Two preliminary breath tests registered Dimaggio’s blood alcohol concentration at 0.22 percent and 0.20 percent. The legal limit for drivers in Wisconsin is 0.08, for comparison. Possession of a firearm while intoxicated is in itself a crime in Wisconsin.

After the shooting, a bartender at the Badger told police that Dimaggio said, “I shot him in the heart. He’s dead and I shot him in the heart.”

Another bar patron, who told police she had been talking with Pritchard outside moments earlier, said she heard a “pop” and saw Pritchard standing up and then tip backward. She has medical training, she said, and attended to Pritchard, telling him to breathe.

She heard Dimaggio calmly say, “I shot him in the heart,” then hand the gun to a woman he called “Babe.” Dimaggio also said, “That’s what you get,” the woman told police.