After dispute at bar, couple followed home and attacked, Madison police say

After a dispute at a bar, a couple was followed home and attacked by a group of five people early on New Year’s Day, Madison police reported.

A man and woman said they were at an unidentified club on the East Side when they got into an altercation with some other customers, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The couple said they left to go home and said several vehicle followed them and they were attacked by three men and two women when they arrived in the 2200 block of Allied Drive around 5 a.m. Sunday, Fryer said.

Investigators photographed the injuries the man and woman suffered, Fryer said.

No suspects were identified and no arrests have been made, and the investigation is continuing, Fryer said.

