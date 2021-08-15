After being shot at, deputy shoots, injures 2 in Marathon County, authorities say

VILLAGE OF MAINE — The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Saturday a Marathon County deputy shot two people while returning fire after approaching a car that had been involved in a chase.

The man and woman are hospitalized. Their conditions are not know. The deputy who shot the two Friday about 10:30 p.m. was not injured, according to the DOJ.

The deputy saw a vehicle parked near a car dealership in village of Maine that had eluded a Lincoln County deputy who had tried to stop the driver for a speeding violation.

The deputy ordered the two people inside to get out, and the man did so and fired a shot at the deputy, according to authorities.

Both the man and the woman, who remained in the vehicle, were struck.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation. It was assisted by the Wausau Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.