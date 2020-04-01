After arguments in voting cases, federal judge to issue decisions 'as soon as possible'

U.S. District Judge William Conley said he will rule "as soon as possible" after hearing arguments Wednesday on three lawsuits that have asked him to postpone Wisconsin's April 7 election or relax some rules to ease casting ballots, over the public health threat caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During vigorous exchanges with lawyers during closing arguments that closed the 4-hour-long hearing, Conley said he does not believe he has the authority as a federal judge to postpone a state's election, even though he said the state would be wise postpone it.

"I don't see a basis on which I stop this very risky decision by the state of Wisconsin," Conley said. He added later, "It's not up to a federal district judge to act as health authority."

Conley also sounded skeptical tones about some of the plaintiffs' other requests, but it was not as apparent whether he was playing devil's advocate with lawyers during arguments.

While challenging Jon Sherman of the Fair Elections Center on the need to bar a ballot witness signature requirement for older and infirm people who live alone, Conley said he didn't believe it was unreasonable to expect those people to make arrangements to get a witness signature.