Three adults have been cited following a fight at a youth wrestling tournament in Kimberly on Sunday afternoon, according to Fox Valley Metro Police, WTMJ in Milwaukee reported.
Police said some parents who attended the event were involved in an argument and physical fight and issued a disorderly conduct citation to Cassandra Hamill, 33, of Green Bay, and disorderly conduct and battery citations to Shannon Volkman, 39, and Nicole Volkman, 33, both of Shiocton.
The tournament is organized through a local youth wrestling club and has no affiliation with the Kimberly Area School District, although it was held at Kimberly High School, police said.
Video of the fight was posted by WLUK on its Facebook page: