Adult, infant hospitalized after high-speed rollover crash off Beltline, authorities say

An adult and an infant were hospitalized after a high-speed rollover crash off the Beltline near Fish Hatchery Road late Monday night, the Madison Fire Department reported.
Authorities responding to the crash about 11:45 p.m. found a vehicle in a grassy area approximately 300 feet off the highway that had reportedly rolled several times before coming to a stop, Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a report.
An adult had been ejected from the vehicle and an infant was still inside, strapped in a car seat, and they were taken by ambulance to UW Hospital, Schuster said.
Crews utilized thermal imaging cameras to survey the scene for possible additional victims, but none were found, Schuster said.
No further information was available.
