 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adult, infant hospitalized after high-speed rollover crash off Beltline, authorities say
alert

Adult, infant hospitalized after high-speed rollover crash off Beltline, authorities say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

An adult and an infant were hospitalized after a high-speed rollover crash off the Beltline near Fish Hatchery Road late Monday night, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Authorities responding to the crash about 11:45 p.m. found a vehicle in a grassy area approximately 300 feet off the highway that had reportedly rolled several times before coming to a stop, Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a report.

An adult had been ejected from the vehicle and an infant was still inside, strapped in a car seat, and they were taken by ambulance to UW Hospital, Schuster said.

Crews utilized thermal imaging cameras to survey the scene for possible additional victims, but none were found, Schuster said.

No further information was available.

Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics