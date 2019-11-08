Kenneth A. Lutomski booking photo

An man who admitted to being a heroin user was arrested for causing injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle after a head-on crash on the East Side Thursday afternoon that broke a woman’s spine and ankle, Madison police reported.

Kenneth A. Lutomski, 34, of Cudahy, also was cited for deviating from designated lane after the crash about 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Williamson Street, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Witnesses told police a large, white rental truck had been all over the road, driving recklessly, slowing down for no reason, as it went from John Nolen Drive onto Williamson Street prior to the head-on crash. A 27-year old Madison woman said the truck swerved at her car, sideswiping it and causing damage, and other drivers reported near misses, DeSpain said.

The truck slammed head-on into a compact car driven by a 53-year-old Madison woman who suffered a severely broken ankle and a spinal fracture, DeSpain said.

“There was nowhere to go — he came straight at me," the woman told police at a local hospital.

After the crash, the truck's driver appeared drowsy with pinpoint pupils and droopy eyelids, and admitted to being a heroin user, but denied using the drug yesterday, DeSpain said.

He was arrested following field sobriety tests, DeSpain said.

