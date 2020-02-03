Adams man arrested for 12th offense OWI after crash in town of Albion, police say

An Adams man was arrested for his 12th offense of operating while intoxicated after a crash in the town of Albion on Saturday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
At about 8 p.m. on Saturday, authorities received a report of a GMC Sierra speeding eastbound on Highway A near Highway X, and soon after another caller reported hearing a loud crash and that the power to her home was knocked out, Lt. Ira Simpson said in a statement.
The initial responding deputy found a damaged utility pole and a white truck with body damage nearby, Simpson said.
The deputy also discovered the driver, Jeffrey J. Varnes, attempting to leave the area and he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, Simpson said.
Varnes was arrested subsequently arrested for OWI, and cited for open Intoxicants as well as hit-and-run.
