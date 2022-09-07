 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking topical

Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputy shoots armed man to death, authorities say

Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

An Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot an armed man to death Tuesday night, authorities reported.

At about 6:50 p.m., the deputy was sent to a report of a person walking in the road and found the man on Cumberland Avenue in the town of Strongs Prairie, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement.

When the deputy approached the man, he was found to be armed with a firearm. The deputy shot the man, who died at the scene, DCI said, offering no additional details on what happened.

A gun was recovered at the scene and the deputy was equipped with a body camera, DCI said.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident, DCI said.

The deputy who shot the man was placed on administrative assignment, per department policy, DCI said.

People are also reading…

DCI is leading this investigation and is being assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, DCI Crime Response, and Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office. DCI ultimately will deliver its investigative reports to the Adams County District Attorney, who will rule on the incident.

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens killed by earthquake in southwestern China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics