Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputy shoots armed man to death, authorities say

An Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot an armed man to death Tuesday night, authorities reported.

At about 6:50 p.m., the deputy was sent to a report of a person walking in the road and found the man on Cumberland Avenue in the town of Strongs Prairie, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement.

When the deputy approached the man, he was found to be armed with a firearm. The deputy shot the man, who died at the scene, DCI said, offering no additional details on what happened.

A gun was recovered at the scene and the deputy was equipped with a body camera, DCI said.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident, DCI said.

The deputy who shot the man was placed on administrative assignment, per department policy, DCI said.

DCI is leading this investigation and is being assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, DCI Crime Response, and Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office. DCI ultimately will deliver its investigative reports to the Adams County District Attorney, who will rule on the incident.