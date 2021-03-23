Activists criticize Madison police's treatment of homeless after shelter shooting

"One of the roles of the Madison Police Department during an active police investigation is to secure and protect a crime scene," Grigg said. "Last night, MPD established crime scene security to preserve and protect the area to allow the Division of Criminal Investigation to conduct an independent investigation," required under state law because an officer had fired a weapon.

But Flynn said street medics with the group were still not let into the fenced area, which was outside the shelter, when one man said he couldn't breathe and then collapsed because of an asthma attack.

"This guy almost died," Flynn said.

Grigg confirmed that a person had "a medical event" on the scene after the shooting. He said police called the Madison Fire Department to assist "as officers rendered aid."

Heart stopped

Jessie Brown, 26, who has volunteered as a street medic for 11 years, said she provided the man with medical treatment before first responders arrived. Flynn and Tarah Stangler, a founding member of a UW-Madison group known as the BIPOC Coalition, said the only help officers provided was telling the man to keep breathing and pulling him outside of the fencing.