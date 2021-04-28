Activists bailed 70 people out of the Dane County Jail in last year; 25 have been rearrested

Bail was designed to create a financial incentive for people to show up for their court dates and stay out of trouble, not to keep people in jail to prevent them from committing future crimes. The latter approach would be unconstitutional.

But some activists contend the bail system is unfair to the poor and people of color, who tend to have fewer resources than whites, and who are more at risk of losing jobs or being unable to care for their families if they can't get out of jail while their cases are pending.

Bail-reform efforts

There appears to be little, if any, research on whether the source of the bail funding affects the likelihood of getting rearrested.

"I don't know of any research that examines the issue of who posts a defendant's bail on the likelihood of committing new crimes," said Danielle M. Romain Dagenhardt, an assistant professor of criminal justice at UW-Milwaukee. "I would imagine that it could be the case that an individual who posts bail from an outside source's money would have less-vested stake in continuing to appear or comply with release conditions, however, I'm not sure how often that actually occurs."

Weiss, though, rejected the notion that the source of bail money has any relation to the likelihood of re-arrest.