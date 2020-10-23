Activist agrees to plead guilty to extortion, would get time-served sentence under deal

The other charge Johnson faces in the federal case would be dismissed under the plea agreement.

Johnson's arrest on June 23 outside The Cooper's Tavern on the Capitol Square sparked a protest that led to another night of destruction Downtown, including the toppling of two statues on the state Capitol grounds, the attempted burning of the City-County Building and the assault of a state senator who was watching protesters and attempted to take a picture with his phone.

The charges against Johnson alleged that he threatened the owners of two Downtown businesses.

According to court documents, grand jury testimony indicated that Johnson, along with another man, Gregg James, was at one of the businesses to complain about how they had been kicked out of the business the day before, and that police had been called.

They demanded food and beer "for their troubles," documents state, and said the business wouldn't be marked for closure like another Downtown business had been.