ACLU files lawsuit calling for release of elderly and vulnerable prisoners in Wisconsin

DOC is also purchasing more personal protective equipment for employees and this week said prison staff were not only allowed but encouraged to wear cloth masks.

Nilsestuen said DOC has also been lowering the number of crimeless revocations, the practice of arresting someone for violating a condition of their parole or probation that would otherwise be legal.

Last week, DOC announced it would release 1,148 people with nonviolent misdemeanors who were being held because of probation or parole violations. It also said it would release an unspecified number of nonviolent prisoners who had less than one year of their sentences left and will now be monitored on community supervision. An additional 65 offenders who were participating in an Alternative for Revocation program at the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility were also released.

Demands

The ACLU is calling for the release of more prisoners, giving priority to those who are over 60 or have severe underlying chronic medical conditions.

The lawsuit seeks that prison populations be reduced low enough so that no person is held in a cell with another person, individuals housed in dormitory spaces have 6 feet of separation between each bed, and social distancing guidelines can be followed in all areas of the prison.