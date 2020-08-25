'Absolutely horrific': Madison responds to Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake

"We cannot continue to stand by and get another scenario and another scenario," Stubbs said. "How many more lives does it take before our leaders commit (to change)? How many more videos do I have to watch?"

Grayson said watching the video of Blake's shooting made her feel "numb" and was "one of those things I wish I never saw."

She called the incident an example of "patriarchal violence," in which men in power feel the need to show their dominance. When people refuse to follow police commands, she said, some officers assert their authority through violence.

The recent killing of Anisa Scott, an 11-year-old girl killed in a car-to-car shooting last week, was another example of that same mindset, Grayson said, suggesting the shooters were trying to assert their power.

Local activist group Freedom Inc. also tied the death of Anisa and the shooting of Blake to deep structural problems. In a statement, the group called for the dismantling of "a larger system of violence that evolved out of its neglect for Black and Brown communities."