A year in jail ordered in homicide conviction for 2018 overdose death

A Fitchburg man convicted of reckless homicide for being the source of drugs in the 2018 overdose death of another man will spend a year in jail as part of a sentence structured to let him avoid going to prison if he doesn't commit any more crimes.

Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds, calling the decision on a sentence for Patrick C. Smith Jr., 33, a "challenging" one, initially sentenced Smith to three years in prison followed by four years of extended supervision, but ordered that sentence suspended, and instead sentenced him to four years of probation.

As one of the conditions of probation, Reynolds ordered, Smith must serve a year in the Dane County Jail, to begin immediately. With the suspended prison sentence, if Smith's probation is ever revoked by the state Department of Corrections, he would instead begin serving the prison sentence.

"Instead of being upset at my sentence I would think you would be grateful," Reynolds told Smith.

"Yes I am, your honor," Smith replied.

Smith pleaded guilty in September to first-degree reckless homicide for the Sept. 30, 2018, death of David J. Gray, 31, who was found in a car on Highway 113 in the town of Dane. An autopsy found he died from a mixture of heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl.

Police were able to determine that a friend, Nicholas J. Carroll, 41, of Oregon, had bought the drugs and provided them to Gray. Further investigation found Carroll had bought them from Smith.

In 2021, Carroll was sentenced to probation, and like Smith, that also came with a suspended prison sentence.

Assistant District Attorney Valerian Powell sought a sentence of three years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision, while Smith's attorney, Reed Cornia, sought probation.

Cornia argued that since Smith's arrest about 2½ years ago, and after he was released on bail soon after, Smith has worked to become a productive member of society, getting involved in a jobs program and an apprenticeship learning building trades. He said Smith has not been involved in any criminal activity since then.

"He's moving forward," Cornia said. "He put himself on a path where he didn't have to do this anymore."

Smith said he's "deeply sorry for the tragedy (Gray's) family had to endure" and said he's "still trying to stay on the road I'm on."

But Gray's father, James Gray, said that even four years later, his family's loss is still deeply felt. After losing David Gray, he said, "my whole family is not right and never will be."

Until a knee injury, he said, his son had never been interested in drugs, but a painkiller addiction led him to heroin. Intervention programs were attempted, he said, but "they just didn't work."

What he hoped to see, Gray said, was Smith go to jail, "then you can come out and prove you learned something."