A trap or self-defense? Trial opens in 2018 Downtown parking ramp homicide

Gadson and her two friends tried to walk away, but Donivan and his friends followed right behind and followed them back to the parking ramp.

When they reached Buckner's car in the ramp, it's just Miller and Gadson, who were followed by Lemons, Villegas and others, Breun said. Gadson looked across the car and saw Miller get punched from behind without warning.

"She has a decision to make," Breun said. "She has to decide what to do. She had left her gun in the glove box of the car, and she made a split-second decision, to use the gun to save herself and her favorite cousin Courtney Miller."

Gadson fired one shot, which sent everyone running. She got into the car and removed the magazine from the gun, which still had 16 unfired bullets. She put the gun back in the glove box.

As Buckner finally reached the car, everyone was panicked, Breun said.

Buckner started driving down the ramp but stopped so Gadson and Miller could get out. Gadson threw the gun magazine in the trash and dropped her cellphone on some stairs nearby.

"It's all a blur, she doesn't know what to do," Breun said.