'A growing problem': Vilas County woman gets 18 months in prison for elder abuse

A 29-year-old Vilas County woman will face 18 months in prison for charging nearly 400,000 to the credit card of an elderly woman she was caring for, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said.
Kassie A. Wujkowski, of Arbor Vitae, was sentenced on Tuesday for using the 70-year-old victim's credit card over a thousand times, spending nearly $140,000 at casinos, the DOJ said. Wujowski was providing in-home care for the 70-year-old.
"Elder fraud and exploitation is a growing problem, with an estimated $77.8 million lost annually in Wisconsin," Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement. "It is also a vastly underreported crime."
Kaul added that suspected elder abuse can be reported at www.ReportElderAbuseWI.org or by calling 1-833-583-0107.
From the victim's credit card, Wujkowski paid herself and family members over $80,000. Another $20,000 went to paying Wujkowski's own credit card bills.
Wujkowski will serve an additional 18 months of extended supervision following her prison term and pay over $300,000 in restitution to the victim.
While I only started at the State Journal as a breaking news reporter in August, my four short months here haven't lacked exhilarating stories and in-depth dives into the community.
My very first day on the job the United States pulled out of Afghanistan. Though naturally I didn't expect it, the ripple effect of that withdrawal colored my reporting at the State Journal more than anything else.
I've highlighted two stories regarding Afghanistan for this collection. The first is a story my colleague Emily Hamer and I wrote about conditions faced by Afghans at Fort McCoy, the U.S. Army base in Sparta that has housed nearly 13,000 refugees since the withdrawal.
The second is a profile of local Afghan War veterans (also written by Emily and I) and their reflections on the twenty year conflict's legacy. That story ran on Veterans Day.
The rest of my reporting in Madison has bounced from features, spot news and crime stories.
My recent profile of the Latino residents on the city's North Side is likely my favorite story of the year. I made it a personal priority to help cover the city's Latino community when I arrived in Madison. I hope this portrait of sluggish economic development on the North Side is one of many stories to come.
Another story I enjoyed covering was the "commencement ceremony" thrown for the Class of 2020 in September. Over a year delayed, that event was my first time at Camp Randall and really reminded me of how much tradition young people were denied throughout the pandemic.
Finally, I included Kelly Meyerhofer and I's coverage of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. It was hard to know what the trial exactly meant for Madison. But activists at Penn Park that night felt there was a double standard between Rittenhouse's ordeal and how the Madison Police Department had responded to incidents involving Black teenagers in the weeks before the verdict.