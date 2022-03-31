A dozen shell casings found after shots reported on West Side, Madison police say

A dozen shell casings were found after shots were reported on the West Side early Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

Two callers reported hearing gunshots shortly before 3 a.m. in the blocks of 4400 to 4800 Tokay Boulevard, Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement.

Officers found 10 shell casings in the 4800 block of Tokay Boulevard and two more in the 4400 block of Tokay Boulevard, but no property damage and there were no reports of injuries, Hannah said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.