A day out of jail, man accused of sexual assault at North Side Madison bus stop

A Madison man was charged Tuesday with the sexual assault of a woman that is alleged to have happened the day after he was released from jail on an unrelated case.

A criminal complaint states that Zexdra N. Smith, 41, was assaulting the woman on Thursday night at the Metro Transit North Transfer Point, 1213 Huxley St., just as a police officer arrived in response to a tip from a passerby, who had told police the woman was very intoxicated.

The 39-year-old woman told police that she had been drinking earlier and that Smith, whom she did not know, kept giving her vodka and cocaine until she lost consciousness, the complaint states.

Smith, who also told police he did not know the woman, was charged with second-degree sexual assault, strangulation and suffocation, and making a threat to a police officer. He was ordered jailed on $7,500 bail after appearing in court Tuesday.

The day before his Sept. 15 arrest for the alleged assault, Smith had been released from the Dane County Jail on $500 bail following his arrest on a bench warrant that was issued when he failed to come to court in August to face a charge of robbery by use of force. A criminal complaint in that case alleges that in June, a woman who knew Smith said he attacked her outside a Stoughton Road convenience store and took a bag from her that contained her wallet.

According to the complaint in the sexual assault case, when an officer arrived at the North Transfer Point, Smith told the officer he was "taking care of business." The woman did not at first respond to the officer's presence, the complaint states.

The woman later told police that during an earlier assault that night, Smith had grabbed her neck until she couldn't breathe, the complaint states.

At the North District police station, the complaint states, Smith made sexually suggestive comments to two female police officers and threatened to kill a male sergeant, telling him, "I'm a cold-blooded killer."