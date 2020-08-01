9-year-old hit in one of 5 different shootings across Madison in 24 hours

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 9-year-old was hit by a stray bullet that ricocheted off a sidewalk during a shooting Friday on the Far East Side Friday.

The child was playing outside near the 4200 block of Portland Parkway at about 5:30 p.m. Friday when the child was struck in the shin by the wayward bullet. The child sustained a small bruise, Madison Police Lt. Harrison Zanders said in a statement.

Police responded to several reports of shots fired. Several vehicles were seen speeding through the area, including a white sedan, a metallic green SUV and a black SUV when the shots were heard. Police believe the drivers of those vehicles were shooting at each other and multiple shell casings were found at the scene, Zanders said.

About an hour later, Madison police responded to reports of shots fired on the East Side near the 500 block of North Oak Street. Witnesses told officers that an argument was heard between an occupant of a white sedan and an occupant in a dark sedan. Five to six shots were also heard and the cars sped away from the scene, Zanders said.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, and no injuries or property damage were reported in connection with the shooting.