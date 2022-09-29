9-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in Janesville, police say

A 9-year-old child died after being hit by a vehicle in Janesville on Wednesday afternoon, Janesville police reported.
Shortly after 3:15 p.m., the Janesville police and fire departments were sent to the intersection of East Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue on a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, Sgt. Aaron Dammen said in a statement.
The child was taken to a hospital and later died as a result of the injuries they suffered in the crash, Dammen said.
The incident remains under investigation and further details were not being released, Dammen said.
