 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

9-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in Janesville, police say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A 9-year-old child died after being hit by a vehicle in Janesville on Wednesday afternoon, Janesville police reported.

Shortly after 3:15 p.m., the Janesville police and fire departments were sent to the intersection of East Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue on a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, Sgt. Aaron Dammen said in a statement.

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.

The child was taken to a hospital and later died as a result of the injuries they suffered in the crash, Dammen said.

The incident remains under investigation and further details were not being released, Dammen said.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

13 reported killed as protests-hit Iran targets dissident sites in Iraqi Kurdistan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics