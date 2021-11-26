9 injured when OWI driver rear-ends Amish buggy in north-central Wisconsin, authorities say

LITTLE BLACK — Nine people were injured in north-central Wisconsin when a vehicle rear-ended an Amish buggy at "highway speeds," authorities said.
The crash was reported about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the town of Little Black, the Taylor County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. Ten people were in the buggy as it headed north on a county road.
The release said eight of the nine people injured had "significant injuries" and were transported for medical care. Their conditions are not known.
The 35-year-old driver of the vehicle is being held in the Taylor County Jail on suspicion of operating under the influence of a controlled substance and inattentive driving, authorities said.
