9 Holstein dead after cattle hauler tips over south of Waupun

Nine Holstein are dead after a cattle hauler tipped over on a highway on-ramp south of Waupun.

The trailer began tipping on the soft shoulder of the northbound Highway 151 ramp at Highway 26 at around 9 p.m. Thursday after the 61-year-old Potosi man who was pulling the trailer with a 1994 Peterbilt pulled over to stop, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was unable to keep the trailer, containing 38 cattle, from sliding down an embankment. Nine of the animals died as a result.