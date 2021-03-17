9 displaced in 'total loss' house fire in town of Vienna, Dane County Sheriff's Office says

A house fire Wednesday morning in rural northern Dane County displaced nine people and destroyed the building, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff's Office deputies and fire department from several surrounding communities were called to a house fire in the town of Vienna around 10:35 a.m., Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.
The home, 5707 Oak Lane, was occupied by nine employees of a nearby farm, Schaffer said, and no one was injured in the fire. The house, which was valued at approximately $200,000, is considered a "total loss," she said.
"Alternative housing has been arranged for the occupants," Schaffer said. "The cause of the fire remains under investigation."
Firefighters responded from departments in Arlington, Dane, DeForest, Madison, Maple Bluff and Sun Prairie, she said.
Picturing a pandemic: See the last year through the eyes of the State Journal's photographers
At least 28 Madison-area restaurants closed last year while 91% of businesses reported revenue declined. Though the economy has begun to recover, the pandemic's major financial toll continues. Hawk's Bar and Grill, shown here last March, remains open.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Tammi McCarthy and her children, Kenadie, 8, and Kullen, 5, adjust to making educational studies a part of home life as they work on a table especially-assembled for school work in their home in Sun Prairie on March 18, 2020.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
India Anderson-Carter, right, learns that she will be a resident in obstetrics and gynecology at UW-Madison through a Virtual Match Day, due to COVID-19, hosted by UW School of Medicine and Public Health, as her family, including her sister, Lexus, at left, react to the news in the basement of her parents' home in Madison on March 20, 2020.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Hanah Jon Taylor plays the saxophone outside his jazz club, Cafe Coda on Williamson Street in Madison on March 21, 2020. The cafe was ordered to close along with bars and restaurants across the state.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
In hindsight, the sign on the Orpheum Theater on State Street in Downtown Madison, pictured here on March 23, 2020, was overly optimistic. Closures of theaters, restaurants, bars and other businesses would stretch well beyond March.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
With the "Safer at Home" order from the governor, traffic volume fell dramatically in Madison. The view is of West Washington Avenue on March 25,2020.
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
A window decorated by Amina Diallo, 10, at her home in Deforest offers support to essential workers continuing their duties in the midst of the pandemic. Part of a nationwide effort to show appreciation for those whose careers are required during the global health crisis, each color represents a different line of work. Among the groups included are health care workers, of which her mother, BethAnn Soiliman-Abdalla, a nurse, is included. She is pictured at her home on April 1, 2020.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Dr. Matt Nolan shares an "air hug" with his son Condict, 3, outside the family’s home in Madison on April 2, 2020, as his wife, Dr. Maggie Nolan, holds their son Arthur, 1, with Charlotte, 6, nearby.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Doug Milks clean voting booths after they were used at East High School on April 7, 2020.
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Town of Dunn resident Robert Wilson reviews his selections on his ballot while voting at the town's highway garage building on April 7, 2020.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Family members and friends of Donald Harrop celebrate his 103rd birthday through a closed doorway at the Milestone Senior Living Center in Cross Plains on April 24, 2020. Born in 1917, Harrop has now experienced two pandemics, the Spanish Flu of 1918, and the current COVID-19 crisis.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Long-time friends, from left, Mary Power, of Fitchburg, Karen Kilroy, of Stoughton, Jane Morgan, of Oregon, and Pattie Sartori, of Stoughton, at right, practice social distancing as they gather for an overdue visit, which included sharing books and food recipes, at Waterman Triangle Park in downtown Oregon May 6, 2020.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
A statue of Abraham Lincoln, a traditional gathering spot for photos of graduates at UW-Madison remains fenced-off to visitors as the university takes precautions against the spread of the COVID-19 virus on May 7, 2020.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
UW-Madison graduates, from left, Jacob Tottleben, of St. Louis, Lindsey Fischer, of La Crosse, and Olivia Gonzalez, of Milwaukee, open bottles of champagne at the State and Park Street crosswalk to celebrate after watching their virtual spring commencement ceremony on the rooftop of Fischer's apartment on May 9, 2020.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Jeff Langner, right, works with Patricia Grillot, Madison, on finding the shoes on the first day that Morgan Shoes was open again on May 12, 2020.
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Wisconsin National Guard setting up a new site to collect samples from people in their vehicles at a free community testing site for COVID-19 at the Alliant Energy Center on May 13, 2020.
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Lynn DuPree, front, and John Burgar, both of Madison, use slot machines that have protective dividers between them at Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison in Madison on June 9, 2020.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Dan Tortorice, center, with his grandchildren, Aria Oettiker, 9, left, and her brother, Anthony, 6, during a visit to Vilas Zoo on June 18, 2020, the first day of the reopening since it closed due to the pandemic.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the UW-Madison marching band wear face coverings and play instruments with bell covers during a limited capacity practice session on the campus on Aug. 27, 2020.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
With students seated at a distance from each other, UW-Madison philosophy professor Harry Brighouse leads a discussion in an Ingraham Hall lecture room on Sept. 1, 2020.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
A sign in a window at Sellery Hall, one of two residence halls at UW-Madison that were on day one of a 14-day quarantine on Sept., 10, 2020.
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Unloading food at Sellery Hall. Witte and Sellery Halls were on day one of a 14-day quarantine on Sept., 10, 2020.
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Pastor Karla Renee Garcia holds a service in the parking lot at S.S. Morris Community AME Church on Milwaukee Street in Madison on Sept. 13, 2020.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
With positive COVID-19 cases surging in college communities across the state, Gov. Tony Evers extended the statewide mask mandate through late November. Pedestrians on State Street were photographed on Sept., 22, 2020.
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Election Day voting at Olbrich Botanical Gardens on Nov., 3, 2020.
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
As staff in the expanding COVID-19 unit at UW Hospital worked tirelessly to care for a soaring tally of coronavirus patients in November, nurse Ainsley Billesbach expressed frustration that people weren't taking the disease more seriously. “We’re eight, nine months into this, and we have the maximum patients we can handle right now,” she said then.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Kate Dale, left, and her sister, Meg Prestigiacomo, with a picture of their mother, Anne Heine, who died from COVID-19 in July on her 73rd birthday, outside Prestigiacomo's home in Madison on Nov. 19, 2020.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
No spectators are allowed in the Kohl Center due to COVID-19 as Wisconsin Badgers take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions in a men's basketball game on Nov. 27, 2020.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Lodi basketball team spread out on the bleachers when not playing, during a game against New Glarus at Lodi High School in Lodi on Dec. 11, 2020.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team celebrate a point during the second set of a season-opening Big Ten matchup against Purdue at the Wisconsin Fieldhouse on Jan. 22, 2021.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.