9 displaced in 'total loss' house fire in town of Vienna, Dane County Sheriff's Office says

A house fire Wednesday morning in rural northern Dane County displaced nine people and destroyed the building, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's Office deputies and fire department from several surrounding communities were called to a house fire in the town of Vienna around 10:35 a.m., Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

The home, 5707 Oak Lane, was occupied by nine employees of a nearby farm, Schaffer said, and no one was injured in the fire. The house, which was valued at approximately $200,000, is considered a "total loss," she said.

"Alternative housing has been arranged for the occupants," Schaffer said. "The cause of the fire remains under investigation."

Firefighters responded from departments in Arlington, Dane, DeForest, Madison, Maple Bluff and Sun Prairie, she said.

