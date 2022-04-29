 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

86-year-old guilty of killing wife in Wisconsin in 1975

  • 0

STURGEON BAY - A jury in Door County on Friday found an 86-year-old man guilty of killing his wife and disposing of her body more than four decades ago.

Jurors returned guilty verdicts on charges of first-degree murder and disinterment of the dead against Richard Pierce, who has maintained his innocence.

Carol Jean Pierce has not been seen since Sept. 5, 1975 and her remains have never been found. Investigators say Richard Pierce moved to Cheboygan, Michigan shortly after his wife disappeared.

Investigators searched Pierce's Michigan home in 2008. Prosecutors believe the Carol Jean Pierce's body was hidden in the Michigan home for years until Richard Pierce removed it.

In September of 2018, the Wisconsin Cold Case Review Team looked at the case and concluded there was enough evidence to show Richard Pierce was set to gain from his wife's disappearance, WBAY-TV reported.

Investigators from Sturgeon Bay and Michigan then spent weeks searching Richard Pierce's property in Michigan, looking for possible evidence related to the woman's disappearance. Her remains were never located. However, a cadaver dog handler testified at trial that the dog had six hits for human remains in Pierce's house.

People are also reading…

The prosecution argued that Pierce would benefit from his wife's death, getting her property, including a home and truck, and could move on with a new girlfriend.

Sentencing is scheduled Aug. 5.

Brittany Zimmermann homicide: Read the original reports

The Brittany Zimmermann murder case has taken many turns over the years, culminating in the recent arrest of someone police had questioned 12 years earlier. Here's a look back at Zimmermann's story from our archives.

Man charged in 12-year-old murder of UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann
Crime
breaking

Man charged in 12-year-old murder of UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

David A. Kahl, 53, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Zimmermann family still seeking killer

Zimmermann family still seeking killer

  • Sandy Cullen
  • 0

The parents of slain UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann are renewing their plea for help in solving her 2008 murder while urging participa…

Burglars: No fourth man was involved

  • Sandy Cullen
  • 0

Two of the three young men who burglarized a Madison bar in 2008 said detectives told them forensic evidence shows there was a fourth burglar …

Brittany Zimmermann family, Dane County settle lawsuit

Brittany Zimmermann family, Dane County settle lawsuit

  • ED TRELEVEN | | 608-252-6134

The family of slain UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann has settled its lawsuit against Dane County with an agreement by the county to contribute to the family's reward fund and pay some attorney fees.

Unsolved, but not forgotten

Unsolved, but not forgotten

  • Sandy Cullen
  • 0

Someone knows who killed UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann in her West Doty Street apartment two years ago.

One year later: 911 changes, but Brittany Zimmermann's killer is still unknown

  • By MATTHEW DeFOUR and SANDY CULLEN Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

A lot has changed since Brittany Zimmermann was found slain in her Downtown Madison apartment a year ago Thursday.

Madison officials release edited 911 tape in Zimmermann case

Madison officials release edited 911 tape in Zimmermann case

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

A heavily edited recording of the 911 call from Brittany Zimmermann's fiance after he found her stabbed to death was released Friday on the or…

Scream 'didn't register' as such

Scream 'didn't register' as such

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The 911 operator who answered the call from Brittany Zimmermann's cell phone told her supervisor she heard background noise and voices, but th…

Screams, struggle audible on 911 call

Screams, struggle audible on 911 call

  • ED TRELEVEN AND SANDY CULLEN Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The notorious 911 call from Brittany Zimmermann's cell phone the day she died carried the sounds of a woman's screams and a struggle, accordin…

Life without Brittany described as pure hell

Life without Brittany described as pure hell

  • Sandy Cullen
  • 0

MARSHFIELD -- Brilliant flashes of autumn leaves light up the landscape and attest to the change of seasons in this central Wisconsin city. Bu…

Bogus info from call center cost police time

  • PATRICIA SIMMS 608-252-6492
  • 0

Madison police spent two weeks pursuing a bogus lead in the investigation into Brittany Zimmermann's slaying because of bad information from t…

Zimmermann 911 call was mishandled, director says

  • PATRICIA SIMMS and MATTHEW DeFOUR Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Dane County's 911 Center director admitted late Thursday that his agency made a mistake in fumbling a call from Brittany Zimmermann's cell pho…

Police: Killer broke into apartment

Police: Killer broke into apartment

  • Sandy Cullen
  • 0

Brittany Zimmermann's killer broke through a door to get into her apartment before killing her, police confirmed Thursday.

Spirited girl had clear career goals

Spirited girl had clear career goals

  • MELANIE CONKLIN - Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

As a freshman in high school, Brittany Zimmermann already knew she wanted to attend UW-Madison and study to be a physician.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics