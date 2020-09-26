83-year-old man dead following fiery crash on Highway 18

One person died and another was injured in a fiery head-on crash on Highway 18 in Iowa County near Dodgeville Saturday, authorities reported.
The crash occurred at around 11:30 a.m. when an eastbound vehicle crossed over the center line into westbound lanes and struck a vehicle traveling westbound head-on, the State Patrol reported.
The eastbound vehicle then caught fire and became engulfed in flames. The driver of the vehicle, an 83-year-old man from Cobb, whose name was withheld by authorities pending the notification of his family, died as a result of the crash.
Iowa County Sheriff, Dodgeville Fire and EMS responded to the crash.
The driver of the westbound vehicle was transported to a hospital for their injuries, which were not life threatening, the State Patrol said.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.