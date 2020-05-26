81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting; suspect hospitalized, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An 81-year-old man was killed after a North Side shooting Friday night, while the suspect is hospitalized, Madison police said Tuesday.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim on Tuesday as Nang Yee Lee, of Madison. Lee died at a hospital on Monday from homicidal violence, according to preliminary autopsy results.

The suspect is a 38-year-old who lived in the same building and is hospitalized for a medical condition, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

The department releases names of suspects when they are booked into jail, and that has not happened in this case, DeSpain said.

Two Hmong translators assisted officers and detectives at the scene of the shooting in the 1800 block of Northport Drive at about 9:15 p.m. Friday night, DeSpain said.

The victim was shot in his apartment and the motive for the attack is under investigation, DeSpain said.

Arriving officers were directed to a suspect who possibly had a gun, and were able to take the person into custody outside the apartment building, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

Officers found the person who had been shot in a nearby apartment, Hartman said.