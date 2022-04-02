 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

8-year-old who was assaulted died from strangulation in eastern Wisconsin

  • 0
Police lights
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

SHEBOYGAN FALLS - An 8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy who was hospitalized earlier this week after he was allegedly assaulted by his mother has died, police said Saturday.

Sheboygan Falls Police Chief Eric Miller said it appears the cause of death was strangulation. An autopsy will be performed later this week, Miller said.

Authorities said the incident happened on Wednesday. The boy's mother was taken to a hospital the same day with self-inflicted injuries. She was booked into the Sheboygan County Jail on Friday.

Police have referred charges to the Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics