 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
8-year-old girl fatally shot in Milwaukee identified
topical alert

8-year-old girl fatally shot in Milwaukee identified

Police car lights
State Journal

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the young girl fatally shot over the weekend in Milwaukee.

Police say they are investigating the death of 8-year-old Tiana Huddleston as a homicide.

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.

A 47-year-old man is accused of handling a firearm that discharged and struck the girl, who died at a nearby hospital on Saturday. The man was taken into custody.

Evidence markers could be seen at the back porch of a residence on West Highland Avenue late Saturday afternoon. A group of about 10 people stood near the scene, consoling a woman overcome with emotion, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the death "heartbreaking" and said "mistaken gunfire has extinguished another innocent life." Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County district attorney's office in the upcoming days, police said.

"Please, put down the guns," the mayor said. "If you have a gun in your home, secure it with a trigger lock or in a safe. Never, never handle a gun near children."

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics