8-year-old boy dies in rollover crash on I-39/90 in Dane County

An 8-year-old boy died Wednesday afternoon after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 39-90 near Highway 51, the State Patrol said.

Four other children in the crash, including a 3-year-old, were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, the State Patrol said.

According to the State Patrol:

A Honda minivan blew a tire, lost control and rolled over several times on the Interstate near Stoughton just before 2 p.m. Two adults and five children, all from Carpenter, Illinois, were in the van.

The driver of the van, a 36-year-old woman, was arrested for operating with impairment, second offense. She sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to UW Hospital.

The 8-year-old boy was taken to the hospital via MedFlight, but later died from his injuries.

A 3-year-old boy, 8-year-old girl, 11-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were all taken to UW Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another passenger, a 30-year-old man, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was also taken to the hospital.

The man's name had not been released. The children's names won't be released because they are juveniles.