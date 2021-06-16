8-year-old boy dies in rollover crash on I-39/90 in Dane County

An 8-year-old boy died Wednesday afternoon after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 39-90 near Highway 51, the State Patrol said.
Four other children in the crash, including a 3-year-old, were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, the State Patrol said.
According to the State Patrol:
A Honda minivan blew a tire, lost control and rolled over several times on the Interstate near Stoughton just before 2 p.m. Two adults and five children, all from Carpenter, Illinois, were in the van.
The driver of the van, a 36-year-old woman, was arrested for operating with impairment, second offense. She sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to UW Hospital.
The 8-year-old boy was taken to the hospital via MedFlight, but later died from his injuries.
A 3-year-old boy, 8-year-old girl, 11-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were all taken to UW Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Another passenger, a 30-year-old man, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was also taken to the hospital.
The man's name had not been released. The children's names won't be released because they are juveniles.
The crash closed the Interstate for more than three hours, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Edgerton Fire and EMS, Janesville EMS, and Deer-Grove EMS also responded to the crash.