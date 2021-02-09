8 vehicles stolen while warming up, 2 used in store parking lot robberies, Madison police say

Shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday, an 86-year-old woman was walking across a parking lot at 255 Junction Road when a suspect jumped out of the stolen 2019 gray Nissan Rogue and ripped a purse from her left hand, causing injury. The suspect then got back into the Rogue and fled, Lt. David Jugovich said in a report.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, a 62-year-old woman was knocked over in the parking lot of Hy-Vee, 3801 E, Washington Ave. She was pushing a shopping cart when suspects jumped out of a stolen 2017 red Jeep Cherokee, knocked her over, and stole her purse. They fled the area in the stolen Jeep, Grigg said in a report.

Madison police said 639 vehicles were reported stolen in 2020, up 46.9% over 2019. Of the 639, 345 had keys in them or readily accessible and 115 were running when they were stolen.

