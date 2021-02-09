8 vehicles stolen while warming up, 2 used in store parking lot robberies, Madison police say

Vehicle thieves have been taking advantage of cars left running to warm up during the current cold snap, Madison police reported.
On Sunday, eight vehicles were stolen while left running to warm up, and another such theft happened Tuesday morning, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.
Police reported these vehicle thefts:
• Sunday 7:42 a.m., 4600 block Hayes Road, 2017 Subaru Impreza.
• Sunday 8:20 a.m., 3300 block Clove Drive, 2019 maroon Kia Sorento.
• Sunday 9:44 a.m., 800 block Jana Lane, 2019 gray Nissan Rogue (used in a robbery).
• Sunday 11:58 a.m., 2722 E. Washington Ave., 2017 black Toyota RAV 4.
• Sunday 1:29 p.m., 4921 Commercial Ave., 2012 black Buick LaCrosse.
• Sunday 5:31 p.m., 2900 block Maple Grove Road, 2017 red Jeep Cherokee (used in a robbery).
• Sunday 6:37 p.m., 1000 block Engelhart Drive, 2014 silver VW Jetta.
• Sunday 7:12 p.m., 3300 block Portage Road, 2016 blue Honda Civic.
• Monday 7:31 a.m., 4300 Crawford Drive, 2015 black Mercedes C300.
Some of the stolen vehicles already have been found abandoned, while two have been reported to be involved in recent robberies in store parking lots, Grigg said.
Shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday, an 86-year-old woman was walking across a parking lot at 255 Junction Road when a suspect jumped out of the stolen 2019 gray Nissan Rogue and ripped a purse from her left hand, causing injury. The suspect then got back into the Rogue and fled, Lt. David Jugovich said in a report.
Shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, a 62-year-old woman was knocked over in the parking lot of Hy-Vee, 3801 E, Washington Ave. She was pushing a shopping cart when suspects jumped out of a stolen 2017 red Jeep Cherokee, knocked her over, and stole her purse. They fled the area in the stolen Jeep, Grigg said in a report.
Madison police said 639 vehicles were reported stolen in 2020, up 46.9% over 2019. Of the 639, 345 had keys in them or readily accessible and 115 were running when they were stolen.
Teen arrested for Fox River Mall fatal shooting tops recent notable crime news