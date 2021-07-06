8-vehicle crash on I-39/90 near Janesville leads to fires, injuries, but no deaths

A major crash involving seven cars and one semitruck left three people with non-life-threatening injuries, and led to vehicle fires and the closure of Interstate 39-90 near Janesville for many hours Tuesday.

It was the second day in a row that all lanes of the interstate were blocked because of a crash.

Given the scale of the crash, the Wisconsin State Patrol said it was very fortunate that there were no deaths or serious injuries.

"We got really lucky," the State Patrol said.

A few of the vehicles, including the semitruck, caught fire, the State Patrol said. Photos of the crash show some of the cars burned to a crisp.

The three people who were injured were taken to the hospital. The State Patrol is not releasing information on their identities at this time.

The crash happened at 1:40 p.m. at Mt. Zion Avenue, and closed both the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate for a little less than two hours, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

By 3:30 p.m., the department reopened some northbound lanes, but all southbound lanes were still closed. Traffic was being rerouted to Highway 14.