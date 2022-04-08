79-year-old woman dies in Grant County crash with semi, authorities say

A 79-year-old woman died Wednesday in a crash between an SUV and a semitractor-trailer in Grant County, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to multiple reports of a crash around 11:50 a.m. on Highway 18 at Highway C near Patch Grove, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

State Patrol said it believes the woman was driving the SUV when she pulled out of a driveway in front of an eastbound semi, causing the two vehicle to crash.

When state troopers arrived, the SUV was on its side in a ditch and the semi was overturned.

The semi driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local medical center, State Patrol said. The woman died from the injuries she suffered in the crash. Their identities have not been released because family needs to be notified of the crash.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office, Crawford County Sheriff's Office and West Grant Fire/EMS assisted on scene.

