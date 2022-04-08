 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

79-year-old woman dies in Grant County crash with semi, authorities say

Police squad car lights RWB

A 79-year-old woman died Wednesday in a crash between an SUV and a semitractor-trailer in Grant County, authorities said. 

Emergency crews responded to multiple reports of a crash around 11:50 a.m. on Highway 18 at Highway C near Patch Grove, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. 

State Patrol said it believes the woman was driving the SUV when she pulled out of a driveway in front of an eastbound semi, causing the two vehicle to crash. 

When state troopers arrived, the SUV was on its side in a ditch and the semi was overturned.

The semi driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local medical center, State Patrol said. The woman died from the injuries she suffered in the crash. Their identities have not been released because family needs to be notified of the crash. 

The Grant County Sheriff's Office, Crawford County Sheriff's Office and West Grant Fire/EMS assisted on scene. 

People are also reading…

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics