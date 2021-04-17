77-year-old woman flown to UW Hospital after crash with semi truck in Fox Lake

A 77-year-old woman was flown to UW Hospital after a crash with a semi truck in Fox Lake Saturday morning, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on Highway A where it intersects with Highway C in the town of Fox Lake about 8:25 a.m., Sheriff Dale Schmidt said.

The woman driving a Jeep was traveling west on Highway C and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Highway A, based on the initial investigation. A 2017 Freightliner towing an enclosed box trailer was going northbound on Highway A approaching the intersection when it hit the Jeep.

The woman, who was the only person in the Jeep, was taken to Beaver Dam Hospital and then flown by Med Flight to UW Hospital. The 48-year-old driver and only occupant of the semi was not injured.

Highway A was closed for about five hours Saturday as the scene was being cleared and the crash was investigated.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and State Patrol.

Fox Lake Fire and EMS, Beaver Dam paramedics, the Dodge County Emergency Response Team and the Dodge County Highway Department also responded to the crash.

