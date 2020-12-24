77-year-old man arrested for 10th OWI after driving wrong way on highway ramp

A 77-year-old man from Sauk County was arrested in Dane County Thursday evening for a 10th OWI after he was reported to be driving the wrong way on a ramp to Highway 12-18, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Clarence Gage, of North Freedom, was arrested by the State Patrol on Interstate 39/90 at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday after he was reportedly driving the wrong way on the ramp from the eastbound interstate to Highway 12-18 westbound.

State Patrol troopers, with the help of the state Department of Transportation's Traffic Management Center, were able to stop Gage shortly after the incident was first reported and found him to be showing several signs of impairment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gage was arrested on a tentative charge for a 10th offense OWI after field sobriety tests and was taken to get his blood drawn for evidence.