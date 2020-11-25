75-year-old woman's car stolen from street as she walks into food pantry to make a donation

A 75-year-old Madison woman's car was stolen from the street outside a food pantry on the Southwest Side Wednesday morning, police said.
The woman left her 2014 Toyota Camry unlocked and running in the street in front of the food pantry on the 1400 block of Prairie Road at around 10:25 a.m., Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said. She was gone for about a minute to make a donation, which was the time it took for the suspect to drive off with her car. Her purse was in the front passenger seat and also stolen.
She said she last saw her car traveling northbound on Prairie Road before calling her husband for a ride home.
DeSpain said a witness saw a man in a hooded sweatshirt get in the driver's seat of the woman's car just after she walked into the food pantry.
