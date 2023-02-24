A 75-year-old man who allegedly fired his rifle into the air on the morning of Tuesday's primary election because he believed his tree was going to be cut down — forcing the village of Brooklyn to move its single polling place — was charged Thursday with making terrorist threats for also allegedly threatening to shoot police.

Paul W. Douglas, of Brooklyn, came out of his home at 110 Hotel St., located just around the corner from the polling place at the village's Community Building, when a truck and workers from Arbor Systems arrived around 7 a.m., a criminal complaint filed in Green County says.

The crew was there to perform a job across the street, at 105 Hotel, they later told police, although they had earlier been asked to do an assessment of Douglas' property. When Douglas saw them he called 911 and told a dispatcher "they are going to steal my tree. They are going to cut down my tree without my permission," according to the complaint.

The dispatcher told Douglas a deputy would be sent to his home and urged him not to get his gun, but Douglas said the deputy "better have a bulletproof vest on" "because (expletive) going to happen today."

Douglas fired a single rifle shot in the air before leaving the scene, according to the criminal complaint. Police at first assumed Douglas had retreated back into his home and brought in a SWAT team to try to arrest him before learning he'd turned up a couple of hours later in the village of Oregon, where he was arrested, the complaint says.

WH defends decision to shoot down flying objects The White House on Monday defended the shootdowns of three unidentified objects in as many days even as it acknowledged that it had no indicat…

Douglas is charged with making terrorist threats and second-degree recklessly endangering safety — both felonies — as well as with disorderly conduct.

Brooklyn's polling place was moved to the village's Public Works Building at 102 Windy Lane shortly after the incident began Tuesday. A judge later extended the site's hours an extra 90 minutes until 9:30 p.m. to accommodate voters who might have had to wait to cast a ballot because of the incident.

Brooklyn, with a population of about 1,500, is about a half-hour south of Madison and is split between Dane and Green counties.

Students and staff at Brooklyn Elementary School and Heart of Brooklyn preschool were put on a "secure hold" during the incident, the Oregon School District said in an email to parents Tuesday morning. A hold means all students and staff remain in the building with doors locked.